Who is Suprakash Mukhopadhyay? Tata Sons' top exec facing fresh heat over alleged involvement in family business

Suprakash Mukhopadhyay, Group Company Secretary at Tata Sons, has come under fresh scrutiny after questions were raised over the thoroughness of an internal probe that cleared him of alleged involvement in soliciting an investment for his family's wealth advisory business.

Mint reported the development on Monday, saying a previously unreported email detailing Mukhopadhyay's involvement had come to light.

Also Read | An email throws up fresh questions on Tata Sons' clean chit to top exec

Who is Suprakash Mukhopadhyay? According to Tata Strive, Mukhopadhyay is a qualified Cost & Management Accountant, Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary. He also holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce (Hons), which he completed at St Xavier’s in Kolkata.

Mukhopadhyay joined the Tata Group in 1988, beginning his career at Tata Steel’s Jharia Division. During his 12-year stint at the company, he worked across several departments and functions, including Cost and Management Accounting at the Jharia Division, Export Accounting and Budgeting at the Marketing Division, and Corporate Secretarial and Investment functions at the corporate head office in Mumbai.

Also Read | NSE denies Chauhan being considered for Tata Sons chairman

In 2000, he moved to Tata Financial Services, a division of Tata Sons, where he was responsible for the Treasury function. He also played a key role in Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) initial public offering (IPO).

Mukhopadhyay joined TCS in 2008 as Company Secretary and was subsequently given responsibility for the Governance function across more than 50 subsidiaries, the Global Treasury function, and the management of retirement benefit funds. He later served as TCS’s Global Treasury Head and Company Secretary before moving back to Tata Sons.

Why is Suprakash Mukhopadhyay facing scrutiny? In 2025, Darius Khambata, who rejoined the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) in November 2023 while the late Ratan Tata was still chairman, asked the Trusts' representatives on the Tata Sons board to question chairman N Chandrasekaran, a close associate of Mukhopadhyay, over possible violations of the company's code of conduct.

In an email to Tata Trustees on 16 April last year, Khambata wrote, "I think the Trust must ask the chairman of Tata Sons as to whether there has been any breach of the Tata Sons Code of Conduct and what action, if any, is proposed to be taken," and added, "This is a matter for the board of Tata Sons and hence for the Trust nominee directors to raise after consultation with all the trustees."

Also Read | Tata Sons to skip talk on Chandrasekaran's term at board meet Friday

The email, which was sent to the company's trustees last year, disclosed how Mukhopadhyay allegedly used his position to get his elder daughter to present the family's wealth advisory firm to him.

The email that Khambata sent to the trustees came a day after Mint reported last year that Tata Pension Management had listed Divinion Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. as part of the 473 'Tata Group and sponsor' companies in 2022, before removing the reference in 2023. Divinion, a wealth advisory firm, is owned by Mukhopadhyay's family, while Tata Pension is backed by Tata Asset Management Ltd, where Mukhopadhyay is a director.