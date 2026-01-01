Who is Tarun Garg? First Indian chief to head auto giant Hyundai Motor India — Here's what you should know

South Korean automotive giant, Hyundai Motor's India arm, on 1 January 2026, announced that Tarun Garg is taking charge as the first Indian to hold the designation of Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the company.

In the BSE filing, Hyundai Motor India said that this is the first time in 29 years, the automaker has appointed an Indian national as the head of its country operations, in an effort to lead the second phase of growth in India.

Advertisement

“Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced that Mr Tarun Garg has officially assumed charge as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), effective 1 January 2026,” the company said in the press release.

Jose Munoz, the President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, in a social media post in October 2025, announced that the automaker has appointed Garg as the next MD and CEO of the Indian-arm.

“I've had the privilege of working closely with Tarun over the past two years. He's a transformative leader who brings progressive vision and deep understanding of the Indian market,” said Munoz.

Who is Tarun Garg? Tarun Garg is an automotive industry veteran who has nearly three decades of experience working in the Indian auto sector. The 54-year-old executive started out his career in the industry as a Deputy Manager of Logistics at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd in the year 1994.

Advertisement

Rising through the ranks in the company, Garg became the National Sales Head for Maruti Suzuki India in July 2010, and later served as the Executive Director of Marketing of the firm before exiting in December 2019 after nearly a 26-year stint.

Tarun Garg joined Hyundai Motor India as a Director of Sales, Marketing and Service in December 2019 and, after spending five years in the role, was promoted to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) role in January 2023.

Before his latest promotion to the MD and CEO role, he was working as the COO of the auto giant's India operations.

On the educational front, Tarun Garg holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Mechanical Engineering, and later also completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, in 1994.

Advertisement

What's next for Hyundai Motor India? In the BSE filing, Hyundai Motor India disclosed that the company now aims to focus on accelerating electric vehicles (EVs), hybrids, connected mobility and more through a ₹45,000 crore investment by 2030.

“My vision is to build on our strong foundation while accelerating HMIL’s transformation towards sustainable growth, technological leadership and unmatched customer delight,” said Tarun Garg in an official statement.