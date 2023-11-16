Who is the most important person in your company?
- Just thinking about this question can be a useful exercise
Questions are usually more interesting than answers. If you had to identify the most important person in your organisation, there is an obvious answer, a trite-and-untrue answer and a wrong-but-useful answer.
