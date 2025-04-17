Who is Tiffany Fong? Crypto influencer approached by Elon Musk for carrying his baby, denied his demand

Tiffany Fong, a cryptocurrency influencer, has found herself at the centre of media attention after a report said she denied to bear Tesla CEO Elon Musk's baby.

Fong had created a social media buzz last year after Elon Musk started to follow her on X, days after he started liking and commenting on her posts. This sent a wave of followers to Fong's account, with Musk himself having a massive 219 million X followers.

Musk's following opened a financial floodgate for Fong, who gained followers and reach, which resulted in more earnings for her as part of a revenue-sharing program for creators on X.

A report by the Wall Street Journal notes that during the peak of her interaction with the Tesla CEO, Fong earned $21,000 over a two-week period in November.

As per the report by Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk, in his quest to raise a ‘legion’ of his own children with multiple women to address an apparent population decline, approached Tiffany Fong with an offer to have a child with him around that time.

Musk reportedly made the offer via a direct message and the two had never met.

Tiffany Fong did not move forward with Elon Musk's proposal as “she pictured having children in a more traditional nuclear family”, which resulted in the billionaire unfollowing her.

Who is Tiffany Fong? Born on March 19, 1994, Tiffany Fong graduated with a degree in communications from the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, University of Southern California. While studying for her degree, Fong interened with various companies across roles like marketing, law, public relations and more.

After graduating from the university, Tiffany Fong worked as an artist management assistant at a company called Red Light Management from 2016 to 2017.

In March 2020, she took on as a crisis counselling volunteer at Crisis Text Line.

Since 2022, she started her journey as a cryptocurrency influencer officially, as per her LinkedIn account. Tiffany Fong describes herself as a “reluctant crypto content creator” and has over 3.4 lakh followers on X. Her X bio reads, “i’m a potato. sometimes i interview criminals”.

Fong made her first cryptocurrency investment of $200,000 in Celsius Network and shot to fame online in 2022 after its failure, following which she posted a video titled “Celsius Network: I LOST $200,000”. The video went viral and earned over 85,000 views.

Her reporting of the 2022 FTX collapse got her more online fame. That time, she conducted several interviews with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), who was on house arrest.

The FTX founder gave her hundreds of pages worth of confidential information that included notes and drafts of tweets regarding his ex girlfriend Caroline Ellison, who was a crucial witness of the prosecution.