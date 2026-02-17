Who is Tom Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels heir steps down citing Epstein connection

Thomas J. Pritzker, the billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune and a central figure in the company’s modern expansion, has stepped down as executive chairman with immediate effect, citing regret over his long-running association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

In a letter to Hyatt’s board on Monday, Pritzker, 75, said he was leaving to protect the hotel group from further reputational damage, acknowledging that his continued contact with Epstein after the financier’s 2008 sex-crimes plea deal reflected a serious lapse in judgement.

Who is Tom Pritzker? Chicago-born Hyatt heir, dealmaker and philanthropist Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Tom Pritzker is one of 13 billionaire heirs in the Pritzker clan and has long been among the most influential figures behind Hyatt’s corporate direction. He holds a BA from Claremont Men’s College and both MBA and JD degrees from the University of Chicago. According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of $6.2 billion.

Also Read | Who is Casey Wasserman? Mogul to sell talent agency after Epstein files row

Pritzker served as executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels and the Pritzker Organisation, the family’s historical merchant bank. Hyatt’s origins date to 1957, when his father, Jay Pritzker, bought the first Hyatt House motel near Los Angeles International Airport. The family also expanded manufacturing group Marmon in the 1950s; Pritzker later led Marmon’s 2008 sale to Berkshire Hathaway.

Across his career, Tom Pritzker has been involved in acquisitions and company-building in multiple industries, including founding ventures in container leasing (Triton), biotechnology (Bay City Capital), and healthcare (Reliant Pharmaceuticals and First Health). He stepped down from Royal Caribbean Cruises’ board in 2020 after serving as a director for two decades.

His influence extends beyond business. Tom Pritzker is chairman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, a member of the Aspen Strategy Group, and sits on the executive committee of the University of Chicago’s board. He is also chairman of the Hyatt Foundation, which sponsors the Pritzker Architecture Prize.

In the sciences, Tom Pritzker partnered with the University of Chicago to establish a school of molecular engineering and founded the Pritzker Neuropsychiatric Disorders Research Consortium, a collaborative effort focused on the genetic basis of psychiatric disorders. He has also held honorary academic roles in China, including as an honorary professor of history at Sichuan University, and has received honorary recognition from Tsinghua University. For three decades, he has led archaeological expeditions in the Western Himalayas and is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Tom Pritzker's resignation places him among a widening list of elite business figures who have faced professional consequences after being named in recently released Epstein-related documents.

Pritzker resigns as executive chairman amid Epstien Files fallout In his letter to the board, Tom Pritzker framed the decision as an act of corporate responsibility, “Good stewardship also means protecting Hyatt, particularly in the context of my association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell which I deeply regret.”

Tom Pritzker added, “I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner.”

Also Read | Epstein Files Prompt France to Open New Probes, Revisit Brunel

In a separate statement issued through the Pritzker Organisation, Tom Pritzker reiterated the same theme, arguing that his role required him to avoid becoming a liability for the company.

“My job and responsibility is to provide good stewardship. That is important to me,” Pritzker said in the statement. “Good stewardship includes ensuring a proper transition at Hyatt.”

Newly released files detail years of friendly exchanges after Epstein’s 2008 plea deal The controversy stems from newly released tranche of Epstein Files showing Tom Pritzker remained in regular contact with Jeffery Epstein for years after the financier pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to state charges related to soliciting prostitution, including one count involving a minor.

The correspondence between Tom Pritzker and Epstein includes email exchanges arranging meals and appointments, including meetings at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse. The documents do not allege criminal wrongdoing by Pritzker, but they have fuelled scrutiny over why such relationships persisted long after Epstein’s conviction became public.

Epstein died in 2019 while in federal custody after being arrested on child sex trafficking charges.

Emails reveal personal familiarity — including a message about finding Epstein “a new girlfriend” Among the most widely circulated exchanges is a 2018 email in which Epstein asked Tom Pritzker to help his girlfriend, Karyna Shuliak, organise a trip to Southeast Asia.

Pritzker agreed and asked what she intended to do there.

Shuliak replied: “Going to try to find a new girlfriend for Jeffrey.”

Tom Pritzker responded with a smiley-face emoticon and wrote: “May the Force be with you.”

Another exchange, from 2015, showed Epstein joking with Tom Pritzker while the two were arranging to meet, “Would you find it amusing to have dali lama meet woody allen for lunch on sat = could be a memorable event.”

The Epstein Files also indicate the two men discussed invitations to the ceremony for the Pritzker Prize, the prestigious international architecture award associated with the family, including a Beijing event.

Hyatt board appoints Mark Hoplamazian as chairman as leadership reshuffles Hyatt said Tom Pritzker would not seek re-election to the board at the company’s annual stockholders meeting in May. The board appointed Hyatt’s president, Mark S. Hoplamazian, to serve as chairman immediately.

In a statement, Richard Tuttle, chair of the board’s nominating and corporate governance committee, credited Pritzker’s role in shaping the company.

“Tom’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping Hyatt’s strategy and long-term growth, and we thank him for his service and dedication to Hyatt,” Tuttle said.

Pritzker condemns Epstein and Maxwell, says he feels “deep sorrow” for victims Pritzker’s statements included an explicit denunciation of Epstein and Maxwell, who was convicted for her role in Epstein’s trafficking operation.

“I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner,” Pritzker said in the statement. “I condemn the actions and the harm caused by Epstein and Maxwell and I feel deep sorrow for the pain they inflicted on their victims.”

He said he would now focus on a science foundation he founded.

Another high-profile resignation as Epstein ties become a corporate liability Pritzker’s resignation comes amid a renewed wave of reputational fallout following the release of thousands of documents and photographs connected to Epstein’s network.

Also Read | Cardi B hits back at Homeland Security over ICE remark, raises Epstein files question

Other business leaders have stepped down in recent weeks, including former Goldman Sachs legal chief Kathryn Ruemmler and Paul Weiss chair Brad Karp, both of whom have said their past associations with Epstein had become distractions for the organisations they served.