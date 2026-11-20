Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick has hinted at taking the campaign to reinstate former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang beyond online petitions and public endorsements, saying he could turn up at the chipmaker's headquarters with a megaphone and lead employees in a walkout.

Advertisement

His remarks come as prominent technology executives and investors continue to question Huang's departure, even after Nvidia's board indicated that it has no plans to bring him back.

Speaking at the TomorrowX Summit in Austin, Texas, Kalanick appeared on stage wearing a black leather jacket alongside investor Antonio Gracias. Gracias pointed out that Kalanick's jacket looked like the one associated with Huang, prompting the Uber co-founder to respond, “Yeah, we gotta bring Jensen back.”

Kalanick then described what he could do to support the campaign. According to The Wall Street Journal, Kalanick said he was prepared to turn up at Nvidia's headquarters “with a wafer encrusted megaphone” and organise a walkout involving the company's employees.

Also Read | Nvidia growth outlook post Jensen Huang: Expert says demand remains strong

“Let's fight for what's right and give it a best shot,” he said. “We don't have control of the outcome, but let's f-ing fight.”

Advertisement

He also drew parallels between Huang's exit and his own departure from Uber. Kalanick stepped down as the ride-hailing company's chief executive in 2017 after facing pressure from investors, seven years after co-founding the company.

Who is Travis Kalanick? Travis Kalanick is an American entrepreneur best known for co-founding Uber in 2009 and serving as its chief executive from 2010 to 2017. He helped turn the ride-hailing startup into a global transportation company, but his leadership also became controversial amid allegations of workplace misconduct, discrimination and a series of corporate scandals.

Also Read | SEC is probing Nvidia amid departure of CEO Jensen Huang

In June 2017, Kalanick resigned as Uber CEO following pressure from investors. He subsequently left the company's board in December 2019 and sold his remaining Uber shares.

His departure from Uber did not mark the end of his entrepreneurial career. He went on to build CloudKitchens, a company focused on commercial kitchen infrastructure for delivery-based food businesses. In March this year, he introduced Atoms, a venture focused on robotics and automation across food, mining and transportation.

Advertisement

Atoms incorporated CloudKitchens into its business and also moved into industrial automation through the acquisition of autonomous-vehicle startup Pronto. The company raised $1.7 billion in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz in July this year, with Uber also participating as an investor, according to TechCrunch.

Tech leaders back Huang's return despite Nvidia board's stance Kalanick's intervention is part of a wider campaign by technology executives, investors and Nvidia employees seeking Huang's return. However, Nvidia's board chairman has indicated that the company does not intend to reinstate Huang.

The board's position has not stopped prominent figures from publicly backing the former chief executive. At the New York Times DealBook Summit, Elon Musk compared Huang's removal to “kicking Michael Jordan off your team when you're on a winning streak”.

Advertisement

As per WSJ, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said it was “hard to imagine the AI industry without Jensen”, while OpenAI president Greg Brockman described him as “singular”.

Huang, in his first public remarks after stepping down, said he would be willing to return if the board believed his reinstatement was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, Nvidia and the United States.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X