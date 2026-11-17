Vidit Aatrey, the co-founder and CEO of Meesho, has purchased two adjoining luxury residential villa plots in Bengaluru from family members of Byju Raveendran, the co-founder of edtech platform BYJU’s. The two plots in Epsilon Residential Villas, Yemalur, Bengaluru East are spread across 33,485 sq ft and were sold for ₹83.81 crore.

The seller of the first plot, measuring 18,305 sq ft, was Divya Gokulnath, who is also Byju Raveendran's wife, while the second plot, measuring 15,180 sq ft, was sold by Deeptha Akhila Raghavan, former human resources (HR) head at Byju’s and wife of Riju Ravindran, the brother of the edtech platform's co-founder. The transactions were executed through two separate sale deeds on July 24, 2026, and registered on July 27.

Who is Vidit Aatrey? Aatrey is the co-founder, chairman, managing director, and CEO of Meesho. A B.Tech graduate in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, Aatrey worked at ITC Limited and InMobi before his entrepreneurial journey. He co-founded Meesho in 2015 alongside his IIT Delhi batchmate Sanjeev Barnwal.

How Meesho was founded Meesho was originally founded as Fashnear, a hyperlocal fashion discovery and delivery app, but it failed to take off. The co-founders then pivoted to being an e-commerce platform connecting small sellers to customers from across the country. The platform was also renamed Meesho, which is derived from 'Meri Shop'.

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It took off and now has a wide rage of products across categories such as fashion, home essentials, beauty and electronics. Meesho’s investors include Japan's SoftBank as well as private equity players such as Peak XV, Naspers Ventures and Elevation Capital.

In 2023, Meesho became the fastest shopping app to cross over 500 million downloads. In December 2025, Meesho went public at a valuation of ₹51,535 crore.

36-year-old Aatrey has a net worth of $1.2 billion, according to Forbes.

What Aatrey said about Meesho's future In August, Aatrey said FY26 was one of the strongest years for the company and it was also a year in which the firm chose to invest heavily for the future.

"During FY26, we deliberately increased spending on user acquisition and on technology. The conditions for adding users efficiently were extremely good, and the right response was to lean in. That choice had a cost, and I want to be plain about it," he said.

Aatrey said contribution margin and free cash flow both stepped back this year as the company funded consumer acquisition and built capability ahead of the revenue it will generate.

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"Every rupee of this investment was tested against the same long-term return thresholds we apply to everything else, and we held back wherever the maths did not clear them. We expect these investments to compound into a larger, more engaged, and lower-cost-to-serve user base over the coming years," he said.