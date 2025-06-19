Subscribe

Who is Vinay Razdan? HDFC Bank's chief HR officer resigns after nearly 7 years

HDFC Bank Chief Human Resource Officer Vinay Razdan resigned on 18 June. The company has not cited any reason for the senior executive's departure. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published19 Jun 2025, 04:41 PM IST
Vinay Razdan resigned after spending six years and 10 months with HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, as its chief human resource officer.
HDFC Bank's Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) Vinay Razdan resigned on Wednesday, 18 June, according to an exchange filing by the lender. 

According to the filing, 18 June was Razdan's last working day with India's largest private sector lender. However, the bank did not disclose any reason for Razdan's resignation.

“This is to inform you that Mr. Vinay Razdan has tendered his resignation as the Chief Human Resource Officer of the Bank and the Bank has accepted the said resignation with effect from the close of business hours today, i.e., June 18, 2025,” said the company in the BSE filing. 

Who is Vinay Razdan?

Vinay Razdan is an industry veteran in human resources management who has worked for many major corporations in India. The veteran HR executive has served as the CHRO of HDFC Bank for the last six years and 10 months, based in Mumbai since his joining in September 2018.

Before joining HDFC Bank, Razdan worked for Idea Cellular Ltd, a telecom company. He joined the company in 2006 and worked there for 12 years and 8 months.

He also has experience working for the IT major HCL Technologies as its Associate Vice President from 2000 to 2006. Razdan started his career working as an HR manager at fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant ITC Limited in 1988, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Razdan's educational background

On the educational front, Vinay Razdan is a Delhi University graduate from the 1983 to 1986 batch, who later joined XLRI Jamshedpur to finish his Personnel Management & Industrial Relations (PM&IR) programme in 1988.

Mint had reported in April 2025 that Razdan was set to leave the company. However, the bank's spokesperson denied the development then. The resignation comes against the backdrop of private banks facing high attrition rates.

HDFC Bank employed a total of 2,10,219 people as of December 2024, compared to its 2,08,066 new hire level back in December 2023, according to the report.

 
