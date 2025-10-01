Who is Vis Raghavan? Indian born banker emerges as key contender for Citi's CEO position

Vis Raghavan, an Indian-born banker, has emerged as a key figure in Citigroup's recovery and is seen as a potential future CEO. In 2023, he approached CEO Jane Fraser directly, offering to lead the investment banking division's leadership challenges. Soon after, he flew to New York and secured the position, reported Bloomberg.

Who is Vis Raghavan? Viswas Raghavan, also known as Vis Raghavan, 58, is the Head of Banking and Executive Vice Chair at Citi. In his role as Head of Banking, he manages the firm’s corporate, commercial, and investment banking operations and collaborates with Citi’s international branches to facilitate the global distribution of the firm’s resources across nearly 100 markets.

As Executive Vice Chair, Vis plays a key role in shaping and executing Citi’s overall strategy, overseeing major strategic initiatives company-wide. He is also part of Citi's Executive Management Team and serves on the Citi Foundation Board.

Before joining Citi, Vis was Head of Global Investment Banking at JPMorgan, having previously served as Co-Head of Global Investment and Corporate Banking since 2020.

Additionally, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa since 2017. In this role, he collaborates with the bank's senior country officers and business leaders to serve clients across all business lines in the region. He joined J.P. Morgan in 2000 and has since held senior positions in Debt and Equity Capital Markets across the globe.

Vis was raised in India and pursued a Bachelor of Science in Physics from the University of Bombay. He holds a Bachelor of Science honours degree in Electronic Engineering and Computer Science from Aston University in Birmingham, UK, where he also secured an honorary doctorate in 2016. Additionally, Vis is a Chartered Accountant certified by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

