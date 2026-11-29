A little-known Russian venture capitalist has held more than $1 billion in Tether since 2017, a report claimed on Saturday, exposing the Russia link and a previously undisclosed stake in the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin.

Sources told the Financial Times that Vitaly Bezrodnykh, 56, is a significant investor in the crypto giant, which is known for its secrecy and keeps its shareholders largely hidden from public scrutiny.

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The report claimed that the finding sheds fresh light on one of the world’s largest and most profitable private financial companies, whose ownership was not previously known to include links to a Russian national.

Who is Vitaly Bezrodnykh? According to the Financial Times, Bezrodnykh is an early crypto enthusiast, and many years ago was an executive at Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab, in which he was a shareholder until 2012. The US sanctioned Kaspersky in 2024 for alleged ties to Russia’s military and intelligence services, which it denies.

Bezrodnykh invested in Tether around 2017, sources told the media outlet.

He is a founder at venture capital firm Fulgur Ventures, according to investor databases and people familiar with the matter.

Born in 1970 in Novosibirsk, Siberia, Bezrodnykh received a degree from a local university, followed by an MBA at the University of California, Berkeley.

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In the early 2000s, he became head of business development at Kaspersky, overseeing the company’s international expansion, including in Japan. He was a director of Kaspersky’s UK-registered parent company from 2007 to 2010, corporate filings show. He was also a shareholder, FT reported.

In 2012, Bezrodnykh sold his stake back to the company alongside other minority shareholders. Kaspersky said Bezrodnykh “had a minority stake in the company, which he sold long after his departure”.

Another crypto executive who has met him said Bezrodnykh is a “very archetypical bitcoin person who’s quiet and smart, and may have a lot of money but you’re not really sure”.

Bezrodnykh is said to have links to the office building in Lugano that is the headquarters of Plan B, sources claimed. Public records show the building is held by a Swiss company, Patio Lugano. Its sole board member, Antonio Mirarchi, is also a director of Sunburn Properties, a Bahamas entity in which Bezrodnykh is the other co-director, according to corporate filings.

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“He’s an extremely intelligent guy and self-made,” said one person who knows Bezrodnykh.

About Tether and its shareholder Tether runs USDT, the world’s biggest stablecoin that serves as the crypto market’s reserve currency and makes money pocketing interest from the US Treasuries that back the coin. The group, registered in El Salvador, reported $4.5bn in net operating profit in the nine months to September, and has tokens worth $174bn in circulation, the report added.

Other than Bezrodnykh, Tether’s other known shareholders include its chair, Giancarlo Devasini, a former plastic surgeon; Paolo Ardoino, its chief executive; and Christopher Harborne, a British-Thai businessman who is one of the biggest donors to the UK’s Reform Party.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is among Tether’s most high-profile supporters, saying in 2024 that “I like” the company. Cantor Fitzgerald, the Wall Street firm now run by his sons, holds some of the US Treasuries that back Tether’s stablecoin.

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