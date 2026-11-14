Who is Y Suresh Kumar? Indian Army veteran joins CoSarathi.ai as co-founder; what will his role be?

Y Suresh Kumar, a former Indian Army officer with more than two decades of military experience, has joined AI-focused technology startup CoSarathi.ai as Co-Founder and Chief Marketing and Operating Officer.
The appointment brings Kumar into the company's founding leadership team, where he will oversee marketing, business operations and strategic execution as CoSarathi.ai looks to strengthen its market presence, build partnerships and expand its technology offerings.
Kumar announced his new role in a LinkedIn post, describing the move as a new chapter following 21 years in the Indian Army and his subsequent experience in the technology industry.
Y Suresh Kumar is a military veteran and technology professional who spent 21 years in the Indian Army, from 2003 to 2024.
During his military career, he held leadership responsibilities across programmes, operations and project management.
According to his LinkedIn profile, he served as Director of Projects and Operations between 2017 and 2024, gaining experience in strategic leadership, programme management and organisational execution.
After leaving the Army, Kumar transitioned into the corporate and technology sector.
His subsequent professional experience includes working as a Military Veteran Intern at Deloitte and serving as Global Head of Site Reliability Engineering at Centific.
His career has thus spanned military operations, technology leadership and business management, before his latest appointment at CoSarathi.ai.
At CoSarathi.ai, Kumar will be responsible for marketing, business operations and strategic execution. His mandate includes strengthening the company's market presence, developing partnerships and working with its leadership team to advance its products and business objectives.
In its LinkedIn announcement welcoming Kumar, CoSarathi Group said his experience in leading teams in demanding operational environments and handling global technology responsibilities would bring a practical understanding of team building, managing complex operations and driving execution.
The company also said he would work closely with its leadership team to strengthen market positioning, build strategic partnerships and take its products forward.
Announcing the appointment on LinkedIn, Kumar reflected on his professional journey, highlighting the experience and relationships he built during his military service and subsequent stint in the technology sector.
He said his more than two decades in the Indian Army, followed by his experience in technology, had given him opportunities for continuous learning and new professional perspectives.
Speaking about his new responsibility, Kumar said he looked forward to bringing these experiences together, building new connections, forging partnerships and translating the company's shared vision into reality.
He also expressed gratitude for the trust and opportunities that had shaped his professional journey, signing off with the words: "Miles to go before we sleep!"