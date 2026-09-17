Who is Zhang Yiming? Meet the TikTok founder and Asia's richest person, surpassing Gautam Adani

Zhang Yiming, ByteDance founder, has unseated Gautam Adani to become Asia’s wealthiest individual for the first time, driven by surging valuations across the artificial intelligence landscape.

The 43-year-old’s fortune now exceeds $105 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index—up more than eightfold from $13 billion in March 2019.

For the TikTok founder, the feat represents a historic rebound after years of intense regulatory turbulence that nearly dismantled the company's US footprint.

Who is Zhang Yiming? 43-year-old Zhang Yiming founded ByteDance Ltd in 2012 in a four-bedroom Beijing apartment and developed the news aggregator Toutiao and the video sharing platform TikTok.

He is currently Asia’s richest person, with a net worth exceeding $105 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, driven by ByteDance’s core digital platforms and aggressive expansion into artificial intelligence.

Zhang stepped down as the CEO of ByteDance in 2021, but according to Reuters, he still maintains over 50 per cent of ByteDance's voting rights.

Career and the rise of ByteDance After graduating, Zhang worked as an engineer at the travel portal Kuxun, spent a brief stint at Microsoft, and launched a real estate search startup called 99fang.com.

Recognising the shift from desktop computers to smartphones, Zhang founded ByteDance in 2012. His core innovation was using machine learning algorithms—rather than user search queries or social networks—to curate personalised content feeds.

ByteDance’s first major breakthrough was Toutiao (Today’s Headlines), an algorithm-driven news and information aggregator that became one of China’s most popular mobile apps.

In 2016, ByteDance launched Douyin in China, followed by TikTok for international markets in 2017. After acquiring Musical.ly for roughly $800 million and merging it into TikTok, the platform grew into a global cultural phenomenon with over a billion active users.

AI pivot Zhang approached content distribution purely as an engineering challenge, making ByteDance an early pioneer in AI-driven recommendation engines.

Under his continued strategic backing, ByteDance has shifted heavily toward generative AI, developing tools such as the Doubao AI chatbot (one of China's most widely used AI assistants) and large-scale video/multimodal models.

Zhang’s focus on artificial intelligence has produced significant momentum.

“He plays his cards right,” Lian Jye Su, chief analyst at research firm Omdia, told Bloomberg. “He stayed on course and then continued to double down on AI investment.”

While AI-related products and services represent ByteDance’s single largest opportunity following the success of its short-video platform, Su pointed out that fierce domestic competition within China remains its biggest risk.

Also Read | ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming to step down as CEO

Controversies Zhang’s meteoric rise was not without severe turbulence. Between 2020 and 2024, ByteDance faced existential regulatory battles:

Caught in the crossfire of US-China technological rivalry, TikTok was threatened with blanket bans and forced divestment over national security and data privacy concerns.