Amit Banerji was the founder of the co-working space provider Table Space, who passed away due to a heart attack on January 6. The founder and CEO passed away at the relatively young age of 44 years.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Amit Banerji, our Founder, Chairman, and CEO. Amit was a visionary leader who transformed the flexible workspace solution industry in India, Amit's leadership built Table Space into what it is today,” according to the official statement cited by the news portal YourStory.

Who was Amit Banerji? Amit Banerji, based in Bangalore, was the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Table Space. He started the company in September 2017, and it has been nearly 7.5 years since the inception of the startup, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Banerji also worked as the managing director of corporate real estate with Accenture, a global professional services company, for over 13 years. His job was to oversee real estate strategy, planning, acquisition, deal structuring, finance and operations of a multi-million square feet portfolio for Accenture in India.

On the educational front, Banerji had a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Punjab Technical University, and prior to which he did his schooling from Gyan Bharati.

Amit Banerji's Net Worth According to data collected from the research agency Tracxn, Banerji owned nearly 21.55 per cent of the company as of the last funding round on August 17, 2024. With the company's post-money valuation at ₹3,162.1 crore, the founder's unrealised share in the company is estimated to be at ₹866.8 crore, and he had realised a further ₹90 crore from his total holdings.

Apart from Amit Banerji, other promoters in the company are Karan Chopra, Shrinivas Prasad, and Kunal Mehra.