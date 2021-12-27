Pankhuri Shrivastava, founder of a women-focused social community platform called ﻿Pankhuri﻿, passed away after a cardiac arrest on Friday, the company confirmed on Monday. The entrepreneur was only 32-years-old.

“With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved CEO, Pankhuri Shrivastava. We lost her on 24th December 2021 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. May her soul obtain Sadgati. Om Shanti," the company informed on Twitter on Monday.

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved CEO, Pankhuri Shrivastava. We lost her on 24th December 2021 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. May her soul obtain Sadgati. Om Shanti.@pankhuri16 — Pankhuri (@askpankhuri) December 27, 2021

Shrivastava launched Pankhuri in 2019 for women members to socialise, explore and upskill through live interactive courses, expert chat, and interest-based clubs. The platform enabled them to be active participants in beauty and lifestyle conversations online instead of being passive consumers.

Before that, Shrivastava founded rental startup Grabhouse, which was sold to online classifieds company Quikr in a cash and equity deal in 2016.

Her last tweets

Even in her last days, the business woman seemed too excited and engrossed about her work. Her last 2 tweets were about work.

Read here:

Is it just me or has it become really hard to evaluate a candidate's potential in 1 hour interview. All seem to have read the same articles, know the same hacks from companies that are doing well & almost talk the same language! Are ref checks the only way? — Pankhuri Shrivastava (@pankhuri16) December 23, 2021

Team huddles @askpankhuri are so refreshing and impactful. Inclusive and vibrant office vibes ❤️

We are hiring graphic designers, creative content writers and content marketing experts! DM if you want to be heard, valued and see your ideas turn into reality🚀 pic.twitter.com/aoaActu1H2 — Pankhuri Shrivastava (@pankhuri16) December 16, 2021

Here how the industry remembers her?

Mourning her untimely demise, Vani Kola, founder of Kalaari Capital, tweeted on Sunday, "Yesterday it came as a shock to me when I found out that ©pankhuril6 is no more. I remember her as a vivacious bright woman full of ideas and full of life. She was confident. That was something you noticed about her immediately!'

1/ Yesterday it came as a shock to me when I found out that @pankhuri16 is no more. I remember her as a vivacious bright woman full of ideas and full of life. She was confident. That was something you noticed about her immediately. — Vani Kola (@VaniKola) December 26, 2021

“Hailing from Jhansi, she felt that the spirit of Jhansi Ki Rani was in her blood. She was incredibly satisfied that she opened an office in Jhansi & gave opportunities to girls to work in jobs that gave them a strong identity," Kola said.

“She was proud of these girls and how much they could do if only given an opportunity. I saw in Pankhuri a young woman who continued to inspire and give back generously."

Kola added, "My heart reaches out to her family at this untimely tragedy. Her demise is a loss for our startup ecosystem. We lost a bright and young founder, but I know her legacy will live on. It was truly a privilege to know Pankhuri. Rest in peace, Pankhuri."

Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Sequoia India, wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened and shocked by this sudden loss. Pankhuri was so full of life, ideas and passion and had a missionary zeal. We loved having Pankhuri in our Surge family and will miss you so dearly. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family in this very difficult time."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.