Paolo Bulgari, the Italian jeweller and businessman who helped transform his family's jewellery business into one of the world's most prestigious luxury brands, passed away on Saturday (local time) at the age of 89, his family announced.

Announcing his death, Paolo's family praised his humanity and entrepreneurial talent, describing him as "the greatest jeweler of our time".

The company also shared the news of his passing in a social media post and paid tribute to him in a lengthy statement, which read, "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Paolo Bulgari, grandson of the company’s founder Sotirio Bulgari and Chairman of the Bvlgari Group since 1984."

It further read, "Paolo Bulgari began collaborating with his father in 1960, specializing in the knowledge of precious stones, of which he was one of the world’s leading experts, and refining the sensibility and aesthetic sense that are at the root of the Bvlgari style.

A true creative soul, he poured his heart into his craft and into nurturing the talents of young designers, leaving an indelible mark on the world of jewelry. Our deepest condolences go to his family, friends, and all those who had the honor of sharing this journey with him."

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Who was Paolo Bulgari? Bulgari was the grandson of Sotirio Voulgaris, a Greek silversmith who founded the business after leaving Greece. According to AP, Voulgaris was originally from Paramythia, a mountain village in the Epirus region of northwestern Greece known for its silver jewellery. He fled Ottoman rule and settled in Naples, Italy, before opening a shop in Rome, where he adapted both his craft and his family name to his new home.

Born in 1937 in Rome, Paolo belonged to the third generation of the family behind the brand, which was celebrated by supermodels, Hollywood stars and collectors for its bold designs and distinctive use of colour.

Paolo joined his family business shortly after leaving school. He worked alongside his father, Giorgio, initially focusing on precious stones and developing an expertise in gemstones that would guide his work as a designer and businessman throughout his career.

In 1984, he became the chairman of the company and began working closely with his brother Nicola and nephew Francesco Trapani. He led the company's expansion into luxury markets across the world. The Italian luxury house opened stores in New York, Paris, Geneva and Monte Carlo. Eventually, the business diversified and moved beyond jewellery into watches, perfumes, leather goods and, eventually, hotels.

During his time at the helm, Paolo guided the company through a period of significant international growth. The brand's jewellery became a favourite among several Hollywood celebrities, including Elizabeth Taylor and Zendaya. Known for his tall frame and silver hair, he would occasionally be seen with stars adorned in his designs, while largely keeping a low public profile.

In 2011, the Bulgari family sold a controlling stake in the company to French luxury conglomerate LVMH in a deal valued at over $5 billion, bringing an end to decades of direct family control.

Despite his close ties to the high-end luxury industry, Bulgari often spoke about his family's modest beginnings. In 2019, he and his wife set up the Paolo Bulgari Foundation, an initiative aimed at helping young people from underprivileged areas on the outskirts of Rome through education and vocational training.

He is survived by six children from two marriages. His funeral is scheduled for 23 November at the Basilica of Santa Croce in Rome.