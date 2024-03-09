Ranjit Shahani, the former Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Novartis India and Chairman of JB Pharmaceuticals, passed away, according to CNBC-TV18. Ranjit Shahani's influence in India's pharmaceutical and healthcare domains was profound, marked by his leadership across diverse organizations. Armed with a Mechanical Engineering degree from the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and an MBA from Mumbai's Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Shahani embarked on a distinguished path.

His career traversed various companies, commencing with Imperial Chemical Industries (ICI) in India, where he contributed to fibres and speciality chemicals. Shahani then advanced to the role of General Manager at ICI, Zeneca in the UK, overseeing operations across Asia Pacific and Latin America in petrochemicals and plastics, according to Harvard's official website.

Yet, it was in the pharmaceutical sphere that Shahani left an enduring legacy. Serving as CEO of Roche Products Limited and subsequently joining Novartis India Limited in 1997, he notably held the positions of Managing Director and Vice Chairman from 2001 to 2018, steering the company to remarkable growth and success.

Shahani's expertise transcended pharmaceuticals, showcasing his diverse interests and contributions. In addition to his corporate positions, he held the esteemed titles of President Emeritus of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) and President of the Swiss Indian Chamber of Commerce India.

Moreover, he chaired advisory boards at JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, served on the boards of Hikal Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd, and chaired the Advisory Board at Voll Sante Functional Foods & Nutraceuticals Pvt Ltd.

