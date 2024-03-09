Who was Ranjit Shahani: A titan in India's pharmaceutical, business landscape. Know his contributions and more
Ranjit Shahani, the former Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Novartis India and Chairman of JB Pharmaceuticals, passed away, according to CNBC-TV18. Ranjit Shahani's influence in India's pharmaceutical and healthcare domains was profound, marked by his leadership across diverse organizations. Armed with a Mechanical Engineering degree from the esteemed Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and an MBA from Mumbai's Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Shahani embarked on a distinguished path.