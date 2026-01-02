Who was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Aequitas MD dies of sudden cardiac arrest during vacation

Aequitas Investment founder and managing director, Siddhartha Bhaiya, passed away on 31 December 2025, after a sudden cardiac arrest during his family vacation in New Zealand, according to the official company announcement on 2 January 2026.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of our Managing Director, Mr Siddhartha Bhaiya, on 31 December 2025, following a sudden cardiac arrest while on a family vacation in New Zealand,” the company said in a statement.

Siddhartha Bhaiya was one of the rare voices who called out a correction when the markets were at their record high level in 2024. Bhaiya was also popular for taking bold cash calls.

In April 2025, amid the raging reciprocal tariffs from US President Donald Trump, Siddhartha Bhaiya was sitting on nearly 90% cash, while most people chose to stay fully invested in the markets.