Who was the best CEO of 2023?

A case can be made for any of the five. Mr Ricks has put Eli Lilly close on the heels of Novo Nordisk, a Danish rival, in the bulging market for anti-obesity drugs and overseen extraordinary results in a very ordinary year for the industry. Few neobanks have managed to dislodge entrenched incumbents. Yet under Mr Osorno’s leadership Nubank, which he co-founded in 2013, has grown into the fifth-largest financial institution in Latin America by number of customers. Mr Kazuma, who also runs Disco’s research-and-development division, has kept his company at the frontier of semiconductor dicing and grinding for many years. After terrifying investors in 2022 with his descent into metaverse madness, Mr Zuckerberg delighted them in 2023 with his “year of efficiency" and his company’s forays into generative AI. And Mr Huang has cemented his firm’s position as the indispensable supplier of the chips powering the AI revolution.