Who was Vasu Shroff? Dubai's ‘Textile King’ dies at 85

Indian-origin Vasu Shroff, who was also famously known as Dubai's ‘Textile King’, passed away this morning at the age of 85. He was at his residence in Al Satwa in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when he died. According to the reports citing Gopal Kokani of Hindu Mandir Dubai, Vasu Shroff died between 7:30 am and 8 am.
Vasu Shroff will be cremated on Monday, April 27, around 4:30 pm at the New Sonapur cemetery in Dubai. The cremation will be attended by men only, a report in Khaleej Times said.
The Regal Group said in a statement: “Mr. Shroff was not only the guiding force behind the Regal family, but also an inspiration to all of us through his vision, humility, and unwavering dedication. His legacy will continue to live on in the values and foundation he built for all of us.”
“As a Regal family, we mourn this immense loss together and extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” it said.
According to the reports, Vasu landed in Sharjah in 1960. He travelled on a boat from Mumbai. In Sharjah, Vasu Shroff started Regal Traders and in a matter of a few years, he opened 16 stores across five countries. He was also known as a philanthropist. He has funded schools, religious and healthcare institutions.
“He was among the early visionaries who helped shape Dubai’s commercial landscape,” Yusuffali MA, chairman, Lulu Group, was quoted as saying in the report.
“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Vasu Shroff, a true pioneer of the UAE’s business community. His journey and achievements have inspired generations of Indian entrepreneurs who came to the UAE and made it their home. He will always be remembered for his humility, resilience, and contributions to society. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to his noble soul.”
Dhananjay Datar, chairman and managing director, Adil Group of Supermarkets, said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Mr Vasu Shroff. He was not just a successful businessman, but a pillar of strength and inspiration for the Indian community in the UAE."
“He played a significant role in fostering community spirit and supporting countless individuals through his generosity and leadership. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations."
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