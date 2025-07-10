Who's leaving Elon Musk? Linda Yaccarino, 14 other top executives quit in last 12 months

Linda Yaccarino stepped down as CEO of X on Thursday, marking the latest exit for top officials from businesses owned by Elon Musk amid increasing chaos in the billionaire's political and professional lives.
In a post on X, Yaccarino thanked Elon Musk for “transforming X into the Everything App”.
“After two incredible years, I've decided to step down as CEO of X. When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I'm immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App,” she wrote.
Calling her stint remarkable, the former X CEO said, “I'm incredibly proud of the X team - the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable.”
Linda Yaccarino joined X in June of 2023, making her stint at the Elon Musk-owned social media platform last a little over two years.
Prior to joining X, she served as the chair of NBCUniversal Media's global advertising and partnerships.
Yaccarino did not specify the exact reason behind her departure from the company, though X has had its share of troubles ever since Musk took over it around six months prior to her joining. Many users, too, have left the social media platform following Musk's takeover of X.
According to a report by Fortune, not just Yaccarino, at least 14 other top leaders from companies owned by Elon Musk have departed over the past year as the billionaire continues to dig deeper into political affairs, a matter that has had a direct impact on his companies, including Tesla.