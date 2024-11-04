Why $11 trillion in assets isn’t enough for BlackRock’s Larry Fink
Jack Pitcher , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 Nov 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Summary
- Fink wants to push the world’s largest asset manager into the more lucrative world of private markets.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
BlackRock’s clients are pouring money into its core stock and bond offerings. To keep the momentum going, chief Larry Fink wants to push the world’s largest asset manager into the more lucrative world of private markets.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less