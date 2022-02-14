Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for his impeccable sense of humour, once again caught the attention of the Twitterati, this time with a piece on Ajay Devgan.

In a recent tweet, the businessman shared a clip of Devgan where the actor seem to be annoyed during a shoot. He enquires why is the script being changed continuously? Replying to it, a person from the other side of the camera responds that the script has been revised only four times. The video ends with a Keep Watching tease, hinting that there is more to come.

Along with it, Mahindra writes, I was informed that Ajay Devgan lost his cool on a Mahindra Truk Bus film shoot. I better leave town before he comes after me in one our trucks…

I was informed that @ajaydevgn lost his cool on a @MahindraTrukBus film shoot. I better leave town before he comes after me in one our trucks… pic.twitter.com/roXY7hIfRN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2022

Like Mahindra, we too are puzzled, why the actor is angry again?

Last year, as the Bollywood actor performed his famous split on Mahindra trucks, the industrialist in awe took to Twitter to say, 30 years ago, in his debut Bollywood film, Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay Devgn performed his original master act, the split. And now, he does it again, this time for Mahindra.

Ajay Devgn also shared a short promo of his classic split on the two trucks and wrote, "This reminded me of the split that I did 30 years back! Bringing to you, double the guarantee of entertainment and value. Stay tuned to know more".

.@ajaydevgn repeated his famous classic split from 30 years back. Stay tuned to know why! Launching tomorrow! @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/Yz3BZdpSRR — MahindraTruckAndBus (@MahindraTrukBus) September 14, 2021

Devgn began his professional career with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. The film was a super hit and won Ajay Devgn, the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for 1991. He then rose to prominence as an action hero starring in other Hindi cinemas, such as Jigar (1992), Sangram (1993), Dilwale (1994), and Diljale (1996), etc.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.