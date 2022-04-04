Why Anand Mahindra wants this 20-year-old artist to make his portrait

Why Anand Mahindra wants this 20-year-old artist to make his portrait1 min read . 04 Apr 2022
- In his post, Anand Mahindra has shared a news article about a 20-year- old artist from Chennai in Pondy Bazaar.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share 'Monday motivation' quotes and videos which helps his fans and followers to kill their 'Monday Blues'. In his latest post, the industrialist has shared a news article about a 20-year- old artist from Chennai in Pondy Bazaar.
The 20-year old M Surendhar, who is a final-year Visual Communication student, make portraits of people with his deft hands.Anand Mahindra praised the young boy and wrote,"Another braveheart following the “Determination+Ingenuity+Patience=Success" formula. I cheer his sticking to the arts, despite pressure to enter a more lucrative profession.I plan to commission a portrait by sending him a photo! #MondayMotivation
While speaking to Indian Express, he said,"In Class XII, I scored 523 out of 600. When everyone thought I would choose engineering or medical for higher studies, I chose visual communication because I never wanted to leave this art,"M Surendhar said .
Earlier also Anand Mahindra shared a video of a man saving a a woman who had fallen on the railway tracks.
Anand Mahindra praised the man and wrote, "Incredible courage; incredible selflessness. Incredible India. There are role models all around us. #MondayMotivation".
The incident took place in Barkhedi around 8 pm on February 5, when Mehboob, was walking near the scene after offering namaz. A woman in her 20s carrying a backpack was crossing the railway track at the time when a goods train started approaching.
The woman got scared and tripped on the tracks and could not get up and move away from the train's path.
