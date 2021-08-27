Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group chairman, has shared a highly inspiring video of a girl playing the indigenous martial art form ‘Kalaripayattu’ on Friday. Kalaripayattu has its origin in Kerala and has practitioners all over the world and it can be traced back to its origins to the 3rd century BC.

Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra tweeted, “WARNING: Do NOT get in this young woman’s way! And Kalaripayattu needs to be given a significantly greater share of the limelight in our sporting priorities. This can—and will— catch the world’s attention."

The business tycoon often shares motivational, inspiring, and amusing stuff on the microblogging site with his fans and followers.

WARNING: Do NOT get in this young woman’s way! And Kalaripayattu needs to be given a significantly greater share of the limelight in our sporting priorities. This can—and will— catch the world’s attention. pic.twitter.com/OJmJqxKhdN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 26, 2021

The 66-year-old businessman shared a video of a young girl who was seen playing the indigenous martial art form with high degree of agility ad swiftness.

Kalaripayattu, also known as 'Kalari', is known for its long-standing history within Indian martial arts culture and is believed to be the oldest surviving martial art in the world.

Kalaripayattu, the rhythmic form includes 18 warfare techniques, Which is having a mix of skill and strength, sword and shield play.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.