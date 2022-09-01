Why are some large investors unhappy with HCL Technologies’ chair Roshni Nadar?

At Infosys Ltd, only 0.8% of public institutions, who own half of the company, voted against the continuation of Nandan Nilekani as non-executive chairman. At Wipro Ltd, where Rishad Premji took over as executive chairman in 2019, 3% of large investors voted against the continuation of Azim Premji as a director. About 4% of large investors voted against Mindtree chairman A.M. Naik while 5.6% of public institutions said no to the reappointment of Zensar’s chairman Harsh Goenka. Finally, 7.5% of large investors rejected Ashok Soota’s continuation at Happiest Minds Ltd.

