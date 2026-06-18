'Why argue with someone you don't trust?' Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei appears to take swipe at Sam Altman

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has offered fresh insight into the circumstances that led him to leave OpenAI and launch a rival artificial intelligence company, suggesting that differences in vision and trust were central to the split.

Speaking in a lengthy interview with Bloomberg's "The Circuit with Emily Chang", published on Wednesday, Mr Amodei said he has made peace with the increasingly visible rivalry between Anthropic and OpenAI, two of the most influential companies in the rapidly evolving AI industry.

However, while discussing his departure from OpenAI, the Anthropic chief appeared to direct criticism at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman without naming him directly.

"At the end of the day, why argue with someone when you don't have the same vision and you don't trust them?" Amodei said.

"The way to resolve it is you go off and do your thing, they go off and do their thing," he said. “And I am completely at peace with the idea that we're doing things our way and they're doing things their way.”

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'We'll See Who Wins' Mr Amodei suggested that the ultimate verdict on the differing approaches taken by Anthropic and OpenAI would come from the public and the marketplace rather than from ongoing industry debates.

"We'll see who wins in the market and we'll see who wins in the court of public opinion," he said. "I think those things speak louder than any drama about why who left what."

The comments add another chapter to a long-running Silicon Valley story that has become closely associated with the rise of generative AI.

As Bloomberg's Emily Chang noted during the interview, the departure of Mr Amodei, his sister Daniela Amodei, and nine other OpenAI employees in 2020 to establish Anthropic has become something of Silicon Valley lore. Anthropic, once viewed as a challenger, is now widely regarded as one of OpenAI's strongest competitors.

OpenAI Split Back In Focus Interest in the circumstances surrounding Mr Amodei's exit intensified after journalist Ronan Farrow's report in The New Yorker examined questions surrounding trust in Mr Altman's leadership.

According to the report, notes taken by Mr Amodei during his time at OpenAI featured prominently in the article's examination of internal concerns.

The issue gained further attention after an attack on Mr Altman's home days after the publication of the story. The OpenAI chief later suggested that media coverage and comments from rival AI companies had contributed to tensions.

"I think the doomerism talk hasn't helped. I think the way certain other labs talk about us hasn't helped," Altman said during an April episode of the "Core Memory" podcast.

“I think the way Anthropic talks about OpenAI doesn't help.”

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Narendra Modi Summit Moment Mr Amodei also addressed a widely discussed moment from an AI summit in India, where he and Mr Altman appeared reluctant to participate in a symbolic show of unity with other technology leaders.

The Anthropic CEO attributed the incident to organisational issues rather than personal tensions.

"Look, I don't know what to tell you, OK? There was like Narendra Modi up there suddenly telling everyone to hold hands," Amodei said of the Indian Prime Minister, who was standing next to both executives during the event.

Mr Amodei added that high-profile international summits are often marked by confusion and last-minute arrangements.

Debate Over Trust In AI Throughout the interview, Mr Amodei repeatedly returned to the issue of trust within the AI industry.

When asked how governments and the public could trust AI companies to cooperate on safety concerns, he argued that industry standards should be driven by organisations he views as responsible actors.

"What I think needs to happen is that the trustworthy actors need to get together and put the untrustworthy actors in a position where they kind of have to adopt the same standards," he said.

"With a lot of experience, I've learned that there are some folks who don't do the right thing on their own, but if there's a majority of the industry that's doing the right thing, then I think the rest of the industry is kind of — they're left in a position where there's not much they can do."

While he did not identify specific companies in those remarks, the comments appeared to be another indirect criticism of OpenAI's approach.

Not Everyone In AI Is Distrusted At the same time, Mr Amodei rejected the idea that mistrust is universal across the artificial intelligence sector.

Pointing to his relationship with DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, he said collaboration and trust remain possible among industry leaders.

"I've known him for 15 years. We've worked together on a number of issues," Amodei said.