Why did Bill Gates try LSD, marijuana and why he stopped. Memoir ‘Source Code’ reveals Microsoft founder’s youth

In his memoir Source Code, Microsoft founder Bill Gates revealed that he tried drugs to impress girls, but the experience with LSD scared him and he never did it again, according to a report by People.com. The book is set to give a glimpse into Gates' childhood and youth, including his experience with drugs and alcohol.

Why Did Bill Gates Try Drugs? Gates in his book shared that he experimented with drugs in his teenage years, including LSD and marijuana.

Sharing his attempt with LSD, he writes that he experimented with it a few times and once tried to call a girl from his phone while dialing with his toes. He also added that he smoked marijuana to impress girls, but that “didn't work out”.

Why Did Bill Gates Give Up Drugs? Gates said he tried LSD “four or five times”, the last being when he was 21.

“So I gave it up after, I think we did [LSD] four or five times in total. I think the last time was when I was like 21. And I'm definitely not recommending that because even though you think some of your thoughts are profound, in retrospect, they’re not,” Gates says in the book.

On marijuana he said his attempts to appear cool and impress girls “didn't work out”, but “I tried.”

Bill Gates Shares Panic From LSD Drug Use Recounting one incident of LDS use, Gates says he panicked after his mind wandered. “On a computer, you can delete a file and even wipe out all of your stored data. Since the brain is just a sophisticated computer, I thought, ‘Hey, maybe I can command my brain to zero out all my memories.’ But then I got worried that testing that notion might actually set it irrevocably into motion. Better not even think about it,” he says in the book.

