OYO in its latest ad has successfully proven why it is important to take a break while you are on a trip. The ad shows a family of three on a trip, and one of them is a kid!

The ad starts with the kid asking his parents when the trip will end, while the mother answers soon.

As journey time passes, the kid becomes irritated and starts shouting, throwing things at his parents. When they look at the GPS, the travel time is still over 8hr.

Posting the video on Twitter, Ritesh Agarwal says ‘Do parents of young kids relate?’

Wekho ਅੱਸੀ ਰੀਚ ਗਏ? 😂



Do parents of young kids relate?#AssiReachGaye https://t.co/Z6CDm2JSbM — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) January 19, 2022

Agreeing to it, a follower said, a million times yes

