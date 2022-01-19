Why do you need to break while on a trip? OYO's Ritesh Agarwal explains

Why do you need to break while on a trip? OYO's Ritesh Agarwal explains1 min read . 10:56 PM IST
- Posting the video of a family on a trip, Ritesh Agarwal says ‘Do parents of young kids relate?’
OYO in its latest ad has successfully proven why it is important to take a break while you are on a trip. The ad shows a family of three on a trip, and one of them is a kid!
The ad starts with the kid asking his parents when the trip will end, while the mother answers soon.
As journey time passes, the kid becomes irritated and starts shouting, throwing things at his parents. When they look at the GPS, the travel time is still over 8hr.
Posting the video on Twitter, Ritesh Agarwal says ‘Do parents of young kids relate?’
Agreeing to it, a follower said, a million times yes
