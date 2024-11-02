Why Elon Musk’s robotaxi dreams are premature

Tasha Keeney, director of investment analysis at ARK, which has long been bullish on Tesla, says Musk’s company may be keeping many of the technical details about its systems secret, but that behind the scenes it is continuing to innovate its AI techniques. She recently co-wrote an analysis of Tesla’s robotaxi strategy that argues that by 2029, robotaxis will account for almost 90% of the company’s enterprise value, and 60% of its revenue. By then, she says, Tesla will be worth about 10 times its current value, which is around $800 billion.