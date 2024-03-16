Companies
Why Harit Nagpal of Tata Play loves field visits
Gaurav Laghate 8 min read 16 Mar 2024, 10:28 AM IST
Summary
- The MD and CEO of Tata Play talks about his four-decade career in consumer businesses, his leadership strategies, and taking acting lessons
The first thing you notice about Harit Nagpal, the managing director and CEO of India’s leading direct-to-home (DTH) company Tata Play, is that he likes to listen. “Sometimes the best ideas come from the non-involved, less experienced person," he says.
