Why Harit Nagpal of Tata Play loves field visits

Over the next course—nehari and Dal Bukhara—he talks about his first job at an Indian multinational (which he did not want to name). A week into the orientation programme in Mumbai, he got a call from the cosmetics company Lakmé, which had interviewed him on campus. “They said we have a new position for you and we can make an offer right now. I was excited. Lakmé was a consumer company, and it felt like a better fit, so I resigned from my first job after seven days and called my parents to inform them about my decision," recalls Nagpal. His parents were aghast. “My father was about to retire from a job where he had worked for 35 years and told me ‘you must have done something wrong’. I told him no, I just got a better company. He asked if they were paying better, and I said no, they were paying ₹400 less than what I was going to make at the present company." It was 1985. The first job paid ₹2,200 per month, and Lakmé, ₹1,800.