Why IIT Bombay is startup factory: These companies, entrepreneurs are already creating waves in biz world globally

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Published26 Oct 2026, 12:56 PM IST
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Why IIT Bombay is startup factory: These companies, entrepreneurs are already creating waves in biz world globally 
Why IIT Bombay is startup factory: These companies, entrepreneurs are already creating waves in biz world globally  (Websites)

From building billion-dollar unicorns to backing some of India’s biggest startup bets, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay alumni are shaping the country’s startup ecosystem. Their entrepreneurial journeys span technology, fintech, e-commerce and other emerging sectors, reflecting the institute’s growing influence on the business landscape.

While some IIT Bombay graduates have built successful companies from the ground up, others are backing ambitious founders and helping startups scale.

Here, meet the IIT Bombay alumni who are leading startups and unicorns, building businesses, funding big ideas and shaping the future of India’s startup world. Here's a list compiled by Inc42:

A. Unicorn: Startups valued at or above $1 billion

1. OLA: Deepak Singhal

2. Cars24: Gajendra Jangid

3. Gupshup (gupshup.ai): Beerud Sheth, Rakesh Mathur

4. CoinDCX: Neeraj Khandelwal, Sumit Gupta

5. Blinkit: Saurabh Kumar

6. BrowserStack: Nakul Aggarwal, Ritesh Arora

7. Druva: Milind Borate

8. NoBroker: Saurabh Garg

9. BillDesk: Karthik Ganapathy

10. Games24x7: Trivikraman Thampy

11. Mindtickle: Deepak Diwakar

12. Sarvam: Pratyush Kumar

13. Tata 1mg: Akash Deep Singhal

14. Upstox: Kavitha Subramanian

B. Soonicorn: High-growth ventures approaching unicorn status

1. Mintifi: Ankit Mehta

2. Miko: Chintan Raikar, Prashant Iyengar, Sneh Vaswani

3. Rupeek: Sumit Maniyar

4. EatClub: Anshul Gupta

5. Turtlemint: Anand Prabhudesai

6. IdeaForge: Ashish Bhat, Rahul Singh

7. Innoviti: Rajeev Agrawal

8. SolarSquare: Shreya Mishra

9. Pilgrim: Anurag Kedia, Gagandeep M

10. Purple Style Labs (PSL): Abhishek Monty Agarwal

11. Chaayos: Nitin Saluja

12. Celebal Technologies: Anupam Gupta

13. Plum: Shankar Prasad

C. Minicorn: Promising early-stage growth startups

1. Composio: Karan Vaidya, Soham Ganatra

D. Top Funded: Well-capitalised ventures across various sectors, spanning the entire left and lower-left arc

1. Navi: Saurabh Jain

2. Eightfold.ai: Varun Kacholia

3. Pepper Content: Aniket Deb

4. Vogo: Sanchit Mittal

5. Khatabook: Ashish Sonone, Dhanesh Kumar, Gaurav Lahoti, Jaideep Poonia

6. Snapmint: Abhineet Sawa, Anil Gelra

7. Sirion: Kanti Prabha

8. Drivezy: Abhishek Mahajan

9. Housing.com: Aditya Sharma, Amrit Raj, Rishabh Agrawal, Saurabh Goyal, Snehil Buxy, Vaibhav Tolia

10. Atomberg: Manoj Meena,

11. Teachmint: Divyansh Bordia, Anshuman Kumar, Mihir Gupta

12. RenewBuy: Balachander Sekhar

13. Urban Ladder: Ashish Goel

14. Toppr: Hemanth Goteti, Zishaan Hayath

15. Flipspaces: Ankur Muchhal, Kunal Sharma

16. Edcast: Karl Mehta

17. Sedemac: Amit Dixit, Manish Sharma, Pushkaraj Panse

18. Bidgely: Vivek Garud

19. Blueshift: Manyam Mallela, Vijay Chittoor

20. Stable Money: Harish Reddy, Saurabh Jain

21. Kyte: Ashish Sonone, Dhanesh Kumar, Jaideep Poonia

22. Multiplier: Sagar Khatri, Vamsi Krishna

About the Author

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For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

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