Why IIT Bombay is startup factory: These companies, entrepreneurs are already creating waves in biz world globally 

From building billion-dollar unicorns to backing some of India’s biggest startup bets, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay alumni are shaping the country’s startup ecosystem. Their entrepreneurial journeys span technology, fintech, e-commerce and other emerging sectors, reflecting the institute’s growing influence on the business landscape.
While some IIT Bombay graduates have built successful companies from the ground up, others are backing ambitious founders and helping startups scale.
Here, meet the IIT Bombay alumni who are leading startups and unicorns, building businesses, funding big ideas and shaping the future of India’s startup world. Here's a list compiled by Inc42:
1. OLA: Deepak Singhal
2. Cars24: Gajendra Jangid
3. Gupshup (gupshup.ai): Beerud Sheth, Rakesh Mathur
4. CoinDCX: Neeraj Khandelwal, Sumit Gupta
5. Blinkit: Saurabh Kumar
6. BrowserStack: Nakul Aggarwal, Ritesh Arora
7. Druva: Milind Borate
8. NoBroker: Saurabh Garg
9. BillDesk: Karthik Ganapathy
10. Games24x7: Trivikraman Thampy
11. Mindtickle: Deepak Diwakar
12. Sarvam: Pratyush Kumar
13. Tata 1mg: Akash Deep Singhal
14. Upstox: Kavitha Subramanian
1. Mintifi: Ankit Mehta
2. Miko: Chintan Raikar, Prashant Iyengar, Sneh Vaswani
3. Rupeek: Sumit Maniyar
4. EatClub: Anshul Gupta
5. Turtlemint: Anand Prabhudesai
6. IdeaForge: Ashish Bhat, Rahul Singh
7. Innoviti: Rajeev Agrawal
8. SolarSquare: Shreya Mishra
9. Pilgrim: Anurag Kedia, Gagandeep M
10. Purple Style Labs (PSL): Abhishek Monty Agarwal
11. Chaayos: Nitin Saluja
12. Celebal Technologies: Anupam Gupta
13. Plum: Shankar Prasad
1. Composio: Karan Vaidya, Soham Ganatra
D. Top Funded: Well-capitalised ventures across various sectors, spanning the entire left and lower-left arc
1. Navi: Saurabh Jain
2. Eightfold.ai: Varun Kacholia
3. Pepper Content: Aniket Deb
4. Vogo: Sanchit Mittal
5. Khatabook: Ashish Sonone, Dhanesh Kumar, Gaurav Lahoti, Jaideep Poonia
6. Snapmint: Abhineet Sawa, Anil Gelra
7. Sirion: Kanti Prabha
8. Drivezy: Abhishek Mahajan
9. Housing.com: Aditya Sharma, Amrit Raj, Rishabh Agrawal, Saurabh Goyal, Snehil Buxy, Vaibhav Tolia
10. Atomberg: Manoj Meena,
11. Teachmint: Divyansh Bordia, Anshuman Kumar, Mihir Gupta
12. RenewBuy: Balachander Sekhar
13. Urban Ladder: Ashish Goel
14. Toppr: Hemanth Goteti, Zishaan Hayath
15. Flipspaces: Ankur Muchhal, Kunal Sharma
16. Edcast: Karl Mehta
17. Sedemac: Amit Dixit, Manish Sharma, Pushkaraj Panse
18. Bidgely: Vivek Garud
19. Blueshift: Manyam Mallela, Vijay Chittoor
20. Stable Money: Harish Reddy, Saurabh Jain
21. Kyte: Ashish Sonone, Dhanesh Kumar, Jaideep Poonia
22. Multiplier: Sagar Khatri, Vamsi Krishna