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Why IIT Bombay is startup factory: These companies, entrepreneurs are already creating waves in biz world globally

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Published26 Oct 2026, 12:56 PM IST
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Why IIT Bombay is startup factory: These companies, entrepreneurs are already creating waves in biz world globally 
Why IIT Bombay is startup factory: These companies, entrepreneurs are already creating waves in biz world globally  (Websites)
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From building billion-dollar unicorns to backing some of India’s biggest startup bets, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay alumni are shaping the country’s startup ecosystem. Their entrepreneurial journeys span technology, fintech, e-commerce and other emerging sectors, reflecting the institute’s growing influence on the business landscape.

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While some IIT Bombay graduates have built successful companies from the ground up, others are backing ambitious founders and helping startups scale.

Here, meet the IIT Bombay alumni who are leading startups and unicorns, building businesses, funding big ideas and shaping the future of India’s startup world. Here's a list compiled by Inc42:

A. Unicorn: Startups valued at or above $1 billion

1. OLA: Deepak Singhal

2. Cars24: Gajendra Jangid

3. Gupshup (gupshup.ai): Beerud Sheth, Rakesh Mathur

4. CoinDCX: Neeraj Khandelwal, Sumit Gupta

5. Blinkit: Saurabh Kumar

6. BrowserStack: Nakul Aggarwal, Ritesh Arora

7. Druva: Milind Borate

8. NoBroker: Saurabh Garg

9. BillDesk: Karthik Ganapathy

10. Games24x7: Trivikraman Thampy

11. Mindtickle: Deepak Diwakar

12. Sarvam: Pratyush Kumar

13. Tata 1mg: Akash Deep Singhal

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14. Upstox: Kavitha Subramanian

B. Soonicorn: High-growth ventures approaching unicorn status

1. Mintifi: Ankit Mehta

2. Miko: Chintan Raikar, Prashant Iyengar, Sneh Vaswani

3. Rupeek: Sumit Maniyar

4. EatClub: Anshul Gupta

5. Turtlemint: Anand Prabhudesai

6. IdeaForge: Ashish Bhat, Rahul Singh

7. Innoviti: Rajeev Agrawal

8. SolarSquare: Shreya Mishra

9. Pilgrim: Anurag Kedia, Gagandeep M

10. Purple Style Labs (PSL): Abhishek Monty Agarwal

11. Chaayos: Nitin Saluja

12. Celebal Technologies: Anupam Gupta

13. Plum: Shankar Prasad

C. Minicorn: Promising early-stage growth startups

1. Composio: Karan Vaidya, Soham Ganatra

D. Top Funded: Well-capitalised ventures across various sectors, spanning the entire left and lower-left arc

1. Navi: Saurabh Jain

2. Eightfold.ai: Varun Kacholia

3. Pepper Content: Aniket Deb

4. Vogo: Sanchit Mittal

5. Khatabook: Ashish Sonone, Dhanesh Kumar, Gaurav Lahoti, Jaideep Poonia

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6. Snapmint: Abhineet Sawa, Anil Gelra

7. Sirion: Kanti Prabha

8. Drivezy: Abhishek Mahajan

9. Housing.com: Aditya Sharma, Amrit Raj, Rishabh Agrawal, Saurabh Goyal, Snehil Buxy, Vaibhav Tolia

10. Atomberg: Manoj Meena,

11. Teachmint: Divyansh Bordia, Anshuman Kumar, Mihir Gupta

12. RenewBuy: Balachander Sekhar

13. Urban Ladder: Ashish Goel

14. Toppr: Hemanth Goteti, Zishaan Hayath

15. Flipspaces: Ankur Muchhal, Kunal Sharma

16. Edcast: Karl Mehta

17. Sedemac: Amit Dixit, Manish Sharma, Pushkaraj Panse

18. Bidgely: Vivek Garud

19. Blueshift: Manyam Mallela, Vijay Chittoor

20. Stable Money: Harish Reddy, Saurabh Jain

21. Kyte: Ashish Sonone, Dhanesh Kumar, Jaideep Poonia

22. Multiplier: Sagar Khatri, Vamsi Krishna

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