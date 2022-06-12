Why investors aren’t buying into HDFC Bank CEO Jagdishan’s optimism

But, at the same time, a critical factor for HDFC Bank will be deciding what percentage of the asset book should comprise mortgage business to enable the bank to achieve a healthy blended yield on its mix of assets. The efficiency of capital allocation will be the key deciding factor here. Using the principle of ceteris paribus, or assuming that all other things are remaining constant, the post-merger mortgage book is likely to be around 30% of the total asset book, give or take. Even assuming that the mortgage book is maintained at a constant 30% of the overall asset book, which is expected to grow upwards of 15% annually, it will still require HDFC Bank to consistently divert additional money from its other businesses to maintain the mortgage book at this steady state. The question then is: will it be worthwhile for the bank and its shareholders?