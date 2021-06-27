With a blazing performance in the pool in the 200m butterfly, Sajan Prakash became the first Indian swimmer to qualify for the Olympics with an ‘A’ standard time, clocking 1:56:38 seconds in the men's 200m butterfly event at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy.

Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra congratulated the 27-year-old swimmer from Kerala."Amazing. Bravo Sajan! Hope this signals a new era of participation by Indians in the top rungs of the sport," he tweeted.

But business tycoon Anand Mahindra said he was also 'envious' as he has been swimming since childhood but still haven’t mastered the rhythm of the Butterfly stroke.

"And I’m particularly envious. I’ve been swimming since childhood but still haven’t mastered the rhythm of the Butterfly stroke!" Mahindra's tweet read.

He also invited tips to master the rhythm of the Butterfly stroke." Anyone with some tips to make it easier?" he added.

Amazing. Bravo Sajan! Hope this signals a new era of participation by Indians in the top rungs of the sport. And I’m particularly envious. I’ve been swimming since childhood but still haven’t mastered the rhythm of the Butterfly stroke! Anyone with some tips to make it easier? https://t.co/opykBoIQ6V — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 26, 2021





Replying to Anand Mahindra's tweet, one user wrote. "The butterfly stroke is one of the most difficult swimming strokes because it requires precise technique in addition to a good rhythm. ... The “fly" as it is affectionately called by swimmers, requires two dolphin kicks followed by simultaneous arm motion..."

The butterfly stroke is one of the most difficult swimming strokes because it requires precise technique in addition to good rhythm. ... The “fly as it is affectionately called by swimmers, requires two dolphin kicks followed by simultaneous arm motion...💙🙌👌 pic.twitter.com/kUcBROF6Du — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) June 26, 2021

Another user tweeted, "Here is the kid teaching butterfly stroke. Follow these simple steps."

Here is the kid teaching butterfly stroke.Follow these simple steps pic.twitter.com/el9sIrE6vn — Chiranjeev Dahiya (@chirudahiya) June 26, 2021

Indian para-swimmer Niranjan Mukundan, who was crowned as the Junior World Champion in the year 2015 said 'it’s such a beautiful stroke to watch but such a difficult stroke to master'.

"It’s such a beautiful stroke to watch but such a difficult stroke to master… I also specialise in the butterfly stroke sir @anandmahindra," he tweeted.

It’s such a beautiful stroke to watch but such a difficult stroke to master… I also specialise the butterfly stroke sir @anandmahindra — Niranjan_Mukundan (@SwimmerNiranjan) June 26, 2021

Sajan Prakash's recent achievement comes just 6 days after he bagged the gold medal in the men's 200m butterfly event at the FINA-accredited Olympic Qualifying event, also called the Belgrade Trophy swimming competition.

The Games 'A' standard was set at 1:56.48 seconds and the 27-year-old Prakash completed the run 0.10 seconds faster at the FINA-accredited Olympic qualifier.

"I have worked very hard for this, and I was confident with the way I had trained," Prakash was quoted as saying in a press release.









