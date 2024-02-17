Why Jeff Bezos sold Amazon shares worth $6 billion this week? Internet has some funny reasons
Jeff Bezos sells over $6 billion worth of Amazon shares in a week, with his fortune surging to $199.5 billion. His move has led to wild speculations and memes on social media. We take a look
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, on February 14 sold 24 million shares of the company, generating a substantial sum of over $4 billion. This marks the first instance of Bezos selling Amazon shares since 2021, according to Bloomberg. The move follows his announcement of intending to sell up to 50 million shares over the next year, of which nearly half were sold in just four days.