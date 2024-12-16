Why Musk doesn’t have access to SpaceX’s biggest government secrets
Joe Palazzolo , Emily Glazer , Micah Maidenberg , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 16 Dec 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Summary
- The rocket company’s executives haven’t sought a higher security clearance for its CEO to avoid questions about his drug use and contact with foreign officials. The answers might no longer matter.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The payloads SpaceX launches into the heavens for the U.S. military and spy agencies are usually treated as a government secret, shared only with select employees at the rocket company who hold special security clearances.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less