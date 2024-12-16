Why Musk doesn’t have access to SpaceX’s biggest government secrets

Musk’s current top-secret clearance gives him access to some national-security secrets, but he lacks special authorizations that the government requires of most SpaceX employees who work on classified programs, according to the people familiar with the matter. Those employees—more than 400—have permissions for what is known as “sensitive compartmented information," the government’s term for need-to-know secrets about how intelligence is collected and where it comes from, one of the people said. A smaller number of SpaceX employees have access to secrets the government deems even more sensitive called special access programs.