Why the new Starbucks CEO is worth $18 billion

As incredible as that sounds, China’s two leading coffee chains have, between them, opened a new outlet every hour on average in recent quarters. Just last year Luckin Coffee added as many stores as Starbucks had in its entire history in the country. Meanwhile, competing bubble-tea operators have been burning cash in a land grab. One local chain, in its offering prospectus, detailed how, among each of China’s top 10 shopping areas, there are about 50 tea shops in a 1-kilometer radius and 10 shops within each of China’s top 10 shopping malls. That chain, ChaPanda, which isn’t even the top one in the country, has more tea shops in China than Starbucks has cafes.