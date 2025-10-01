Why the world is suddenly awash with a wave of co-CEOs

On the other hand, it isn’t necessarily the case that co-CEOs will fail. KKR’s Bae and Nuttell who have been ‘Cos’ for almost four years, may be a special case as they had worked together for decades. KKR co-founder Henry Kravis wrote: “When we promoted them to co-CEOs in October 2021, [KKR co-founder] George [Roberts] described their combination as ‘sort of like a good marriage’ since they had been close enough to go on family vacations together since they were in their 20s." Not every co-CEO pairing has that luxury.