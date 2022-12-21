Why this pizza chain finds little merit in opening cloud kitchens

In several markets, the take-away or the carry-out business is growing at a faster clip, making a compelling case for Domino’s Pizza to continue opening stores in high-footfall locations
New Delhi: Cloud kitchens may be mushrooming everywhere, but one of the world’s top pizza chain, Domino’s Pizza, finds little merit in opening virtual or delivery-only kitchens as it wants to offer take-away and dining-in options to consumers at its locations worldwide.
“If you put a cloud kitchen, but then you have a much larger delivery area, it’s going to be really hard to provide that 20-minute delivery service and you’re also not going to have a dine-in business or a carry-out business because you’re most likely not going to be at a high traffic area," Art D’Elia, executive vice president, international, Domino’s Pizza said in an interview with Mint in Delhi on Tuesday.
In several markets, explained D’Elia, the take-away or the carry-out business is growing at a faster clip, making a compelling case for the company to continue opening stores in high-footfall locations. “So, the last thing you would want to do is have a cloud kitchen where you can’t support the carry out business. So that business, for example, in the US, is actually growing faster than our delivery business. So you want to make sure that you’re at high foot traffic, convenient areas for customers to be able to come to the store to pick up their pizza," he added.
On Wednesday, the chain announced plans to scale 20-minute delivery in India. The move will require the chain’s local partner, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), to open a larger network of stores and ensure quicker deliveries. The 20-minute delivery initiative has been introduced in 20 zones across 14 cities. Domino’s is also set to touch 3,000 stores in the country over the next four-to-five years, up from the current 1,700, executives at JFL said. India is the pizza chain’s largest market, in terms of store count, outside of the United States.
The cloud kitchen ecosystem has mushroomed, especially post the pandemic, as restaurant chains found merit in the delivery-only business model. In India, the popularity of food delivery apps has also aided the ecosystem.
However, as markets have opened up, companies are back to offline expansion. In many cases, restaurants also feel that their outlets double up as both delivery locations as well as dine-in joints making it less attractive for them to open separate cloud-kitchens.
D’Elia said the pizza chain continues to study and monitor the cloud kitchen model closely; so far, it has stayed away from it. “But we haven’t seen a lot of examples yet wherein people are making money. We’re so fixated on providing hot, fresh pizza, so you’ve got to have store locations that can service these 20-minute delivery areas," he added.
The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.
