Why Uday Kotak stepped down ahead of his tenure as MD and CEO? Here's what RBI rules say2 min read 02 Sep 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Uday Kotak has resigned as MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, with Dipak Gupta taking over until December 31
Uday Kotak has resigned as the managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday."Uday Kotak has ceased to be the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, with effect from September 1, 2023 on account of his resignation considered at the Bank's Board meeting held today and has become a non-executive Director of the Bank," the filing said.