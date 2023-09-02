Uday Kotak has resigned as the managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday."Uday Kotak has ceased to be the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, with effect from September 1, 2023 on account of his resignation considered at the Bank's Board meeting held today and has become a non-executive Director of the Bank," the filing said.

Joint managing director Dipak Gupta will be the chief executive until December 31, it said.

As reported by Mint earlier, according to RBI’s April 2021 guidelines on corporate governance in banks, promoters who are managing directors and chief executives or whole-time directors (WTDs) cannot continue for more than 12 years. But the tenure could be extended to 15 years at the discretion of RBI. “While examining the matter of re-appointment of such MD and CEOs or WTDs within the 12/15 years period, the level of progress and adherence to the milestones for dilution of promoters’ shareholding in the bank shall also be factored in by the Reserve Bank," it said.

While RBI rules do not forbid a promoter CEO from being appointed as a director on the board once his term ends, it is unclear whether such an appointment goes against the spirit of the regulation.

Timeline of events in the Kotak Mahindra group

1985 – Kotak Mahindra Finance commences bill discounting business

1987 – Enters lease and hire purchase business

1990 – Launches auto finance division for passenger cars

1991 – Establishes investment banking

1995 – Launches KMCC, a joint venture with Goldman Sachs Group for investment banking

1996 – Launches Kotak Mahindra Primus Ltd. Kotak Mahindra takes significant stake in Ford Credit Kotak Mahindra Ltd to finance Ford vehicles

1998 – Launches India’s first gilt fund through Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company

2001 – Launches Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance in partnership with Old Mutual Plc

2003 – Kotak Mahindra Finance gets converted into commercial bank Kotak Mahindra Bank

2004 – Kotak Mahindra group enters alternate assets business, launches private equity fund

2005 – Kotak Alternate Assets launches real estate fund

2006 – Buys out Goldman Sachs’ equity in KMCC and Kotak Securities

2008 – Opens representative office of Kotak Mahindra Bank in Dubai

2009 – Launches pension fund under India’s National Pension System (NPS)

2014 – Acquires 15% equity stake in Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX)

2015 – RBI approves merger of ING Vysya Bank with Kotak Mahindra Bank

2016 – Acquires 1 million equity shares of Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd

2017 – Kotak Mahindra Bank unveils 811 account; acquires BSS Microfinance Pvt Ltd

2018 – Buys out 26% Old Mutual Plc UK stake in Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance

2019 – Kotak Mahindra Bank launches first international branch in Dubai

2020 – Kotak Mahindra Bank raises ₹7,400 crore through a qualified institutional placement of shares

2021 – Kotak Mahindra group acquires vehicle financing portfolio of Volkswagen Finance

2022 – The bank acquires DLL India’s agri and healthcare equipment financing portfolio

2023 – Kotak Mahindra Bank announces acquisition of microfinance company Sonata Finance

Source: Kotak Mahindra Bank website