Will advise on governance, structure at Byju’s: Kumar1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Edited excerpts of an interview with Rajnish Kumar, former chairman of State Bank of India, who edtech major Byju’s has appointed, along with Mohandas Pai, the former CFO of Infosys, to its newly formed advisory council
Mumbai: Rajnish Kumar, former chairman of State Bank of India, has been on several rescue missions during his professional career as a banker and even after retirement. The rescue of Yes Bank is a notable example, and so is the attempt to save Jet Airways. Kumar’s recent effort to steer BharatPe is still a work in progress. On Thursday, edtech major Byju’s appointed him and Mohandas Pai, the former CFO of Infosys, to its newly formed advisory council, in a confidence-building initiative scripted by Byju Raveendran and wife, Divya Gokulnath. Edited excerpts of an interview with Kumar:
