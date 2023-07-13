Mumbai: Rajnish Kumar, former chairman of State Bank of India, has been on several rescue missions during his professional career as a banker and even after retirement. The rescue of Yes Bank is a notable example, and so is the attempt to save Jet Airways. Kumar’s recent effort to steer BharatPe is still a work in progress. On Thursday, edtech major Byju’s appointed him and Mohandas Pai, the former CFO of Infosys, to its newly formed advisory council, in a confidence-building initiative scripted by Byju Raveendran and wife, Divya Gokulnath. Edited excerpts of an interview with Kumar:

What’s your brief as an advisory board member?

My brief would be to basically advise them on governance matters and organizational structure. We will use our experience in governing large corporations. They know their job of running a startup very well. But when it comes to governance, and when they (Byju’s) are growing fast, they need help from professionals. These are young entrepreneurs, and I believe they have good intentions. But, somewhere in their (Byju’s) growth journey, certain basics or hygiene factors should have been much stronger. So, there were issues, I think, and that’s why the advisory council will advise them purely on governance matters.

Do you think the problems at Byju’s can be fixed in that sense?

Of course, the intention is clear. They need someone to guide them and set their basic philosophy right. There will be people who will be accountable, particularly around compliance and the local laws of the land. If an accountability framework is created, then they (promoters) can focus on the content part and the teaching. That is where this advisory board comes in.

Byju’s is touted as a unicorn and a huge edtech success story to the rest of the world. Do you think the government was concerned by the recent events and setting up the advisory council came from the government?

The government has no role in this.

Do you think Byju will listen to the council’s advice?

(Laughs..) He is bound to listen. I’ll put it that way.

Did the appointment of the council come from investors?

As far as I’m concerned, we didn’t have any direct interaction with investors. This is the initiative taken by Byju and Divya. They reached out to me, and we discussed the challenges and ascertained their intent, and once I got convinced, I said yes (to them). They have the intent to do the course correction, and they need ideas from experienced professionals, and then I took the call.

What are the three things that you would undertake immediately to restore confidence among Byju’s investors?

The first would be to address issues relating to compliance. The second step would be to advise them on a revamp of the organizational structure, and that is a very clear accountability framework. Issues arising at Byju’s are mostly around compliance. And, as I said, professionals are needed to run when corporations grow beyond a certain size. Not everything can be done by the promoter or the managing director. So, there will be a thorough review. Then monitorable and deliverable action points will be drawn.

Have you started work already?

Some discussion has already happened on the areas where action is required. More or less, the areas have also been identified.

Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is reportedly inspecting Byju’s books. Any comment you can offer?

That’s their (MCA’s) right when the company has not finalized the accounts and is delayed. Publishing your accounts on time has to be done. There will be questions asked. So, there’s a commitment that by a certain time, they will prepare the accounts. So, whatever the law of the land or the role of the authorities, they will continue to do their job.

The appointment of a new CEO for the international business is doing the rounds.

So, that’s what I’m saying, that a lot of action is required on the organizational front. The CFO is already appointed a couple of months back. Certain critical positions have to be managed by professionals who know their job and as well as are accountable. Our role is to mentor these people and guide them. And I think one by one, whatever the non-compliance is, they’re clearing it, and their intent is clear that they want to comply with all norms.

Do you think with the appointment of the advisory council, investors will be reassured?

That’s for the investors to answer. More important is that they should be assured of the intent of these two entrepreneurs.

So with Mr Pai and Mr Kumar joining as mentors, can the advisory board and the Byju’s board attract more people?

What is needed is more people who are professionally competent to lend their expertise. We’ll do a thorough review and advise the board and the entrepreneurs of the need to put a proper organizational structure which can grow and can handle governance issues.