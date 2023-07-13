Will advise on governance, structure at Byju’s: Kumar

What’s your brief as an advisory board member?

My brief would be to basically advise them on governance matters and organizational structure. We will use our experience in governing large corporations. They know their job of running a startup very well. But when it comes to governance, and when they (Byju’s) are growing fast, they need help from professionals. These are young entrepreneurs, and I believe they have good intentions. But, somewhere in their (Byju’s) growth journey, certain basics or hygiene factors should have been much stronger. So, there were issues, I think, and that’s why the advisory council will advise them purely on governance matters.

