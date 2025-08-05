‘Will AI take my job?’ Harsh Goenka says Artificial Intelligence will create THESE jobs - ‘New winners will be…’

Industrialist Harsh Goenka on Tuesday shared his thoughts about the ongoing discussion on artificial intelligence and the impact of AI on jobs, saying that it will reinvent work.

In a short but insightful post on X, the RPG Group Chairperson said workplace landscape will change due to AI and ‘new winners’ will be those who can adapt.

“Everyone asks: “Will AI take my job? What new jobs is AI creating?” AI will disrupt work & reinvent it. There will be new jobs like Prompt engineers, AI product managers, AI ethics specialists & workplace landscape will change. New winners will be the smartest & most adaptable,” Goenka said.

The debate around AI and its impact on jobs gained weight when companies started to restructure themselves to adapt to the new technology and eliminated several roles. The latest example is the TCS layoffs, which is cutting its workforce as part of its restructuring plan.

Harsh Goenka's post leads to social media discussion Harsh Goenka's insightful post elicited a range of well-thought replies from his followers on X.

One person said that AI will not take ones job but would rather create new ones, agreeing with Goenka.

“AI will not take one's job as one need to guide AI and as you have quoted there are multiple job options available with AI. AI has actually opened the job market and why do companies like Capgemini have started recruiting freshers. I do like the AI ethics specialists as this is really required with to identify the real from the reel and it is us who can guide AI,” he said.

“AI will definitely disrupt our lives while bringing in new applications. However, the fact remains that humans and human feelings will still be important. Hopefully, after 20 or 30 years (when we are NOT ON THIS PLANET) people will want to go back to village life and live like normal humans,” another user added.

A third user said that AI will make work more productive and in turn improve the economy.