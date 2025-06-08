Will AI take over all jobs? Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu weighs in: ‘We are nowhere close to that goal, but…’

As fears of job losses due to artificial intelligence (AI) takes over, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu weighed in on the scenario, saying that human beings will still have plenty of work to do.

In a post on X, Sridhar Vembu shared his views on how the society might evolve when and if AI takes over most kinds of work.

AI may take over some jobs, not all Sharing his comprehensive view on the ongoing debate of AI taking over jobs, Vembu said that the human race is “nowhere close to that goal”.

“On the subject of AI and jobs: Hypothetically, if all software development were to be automated - I want to emphasize that we are _nowhere_ close to that goal - and all software engineers such as myself are out of work, it is not like human beings will have nothing to do,” he said on X.