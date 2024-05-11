‘Will be sharing some actions…’: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal criticizes LinkedIn for deleting his post second time
The conflict started earlier this week when LinkedIn's AI referred to Aggarwal using the pronoun 'they' instead of ‘he,’ prompting him to question the AI's neutrality and accuse the platform of pushing a political agenda.
In an outburst on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, on May 10 voiced his dissatisfaction with LinkedIn for removing a controversial post he made regarding the use of gender pronouns. Aggarwal's post, which criticized LinkedIn's AI for what he perceives as "imposing a political ideology" on Indian users, was swiftly taken down by the platform.