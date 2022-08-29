‘Will become data localization compliant in India by Dec-end’

Sathyajith: We already have plenty of capacity for our India data centres. We have 23 data centres in India, and each facility already offers edge facilities. The end objective is to reach a stage where we are closer to the place where the data is being processed. As a massive number of businesses come online in India—including both existing businesses migrating to cloud, and new, cloud-native businesses — it will be crucial for service providers to be closer to the source of the demand for all this data.