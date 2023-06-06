Will bring down dependence on telemarketing calls: Sanjiv Bajaj of Bajaj Finance2 min read 06 Jun 2023, 06:44 PM IST
Sanjiv Bajaj said that the company is going to upgrade its website and app and users will have an option where they can select the option to not be 'bothered again'
Diversified financial services group Bajaj Finserv has announced its plans for the group's ninth entity Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund. The new entity will compete with 40 others in the sector, which together manage as much as ₹40 lakh crore of public money.
